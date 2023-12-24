Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, Fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during morning and night hours. Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Dadu Ghotki Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

15 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

15 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

16 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

16 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

16 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

16 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

16 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan