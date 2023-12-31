Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, Fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during morning and night hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Dadu Ghotki Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

9 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

18 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

18 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

18 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

18 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

18 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

18 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

18 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

18 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

18 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan