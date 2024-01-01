Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, Fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur and Padidan during morning and night hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Khairpur Dadu Ghotki

