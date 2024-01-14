Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dense fog and smog is predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khiarpur, Kashmore and padidan.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
