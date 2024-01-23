Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore and Padidan.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

