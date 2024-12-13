Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Published December 13, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, frost is likely to occur at few places in upper districts during morning hours.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
