Cold Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Cold dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, smog or fog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and their surroundings during morning hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

