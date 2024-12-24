Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, smog or fog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and their surroundings during morning/night hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.