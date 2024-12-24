Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, smog or fog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and their surroundings during morning/night hours.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug trafficker convicted26 seconds ago
-
Cake cutting ceremony for Christian employees held at Agri Secretariat10 minutes ago
-
Committee on rightsizing presents recommendations to Cabinet over different ministries10 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands restoration of Hajj flight operation from Peshawar20 minutes ago
-
HMHS conducts HIV awareness session at SZABIST university Larkana20 minutes ago
-
Governor administers oath to acting SHC CJ20 minutes ago
-
Adherence to Quaid-e-Azam's teachings vital for national progress: CEO Education20 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy extends greetings on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary30 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in attempt to pacify couple30 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 15 criminals30 minutes ago
-
Gillani extends Christmas greetings to Christian community40 minutes ago
-
ICT Police deploy 1,500 personnel for foolproof security on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day40 minutes ago