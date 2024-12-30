Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours on Monday.

However, moderate to dense fog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Mohenjodaro and their surroundings during morning or night hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.