Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, moderate to dense fog (in Patches) is forecast in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Mohenjodaro and their surroundings during morning or night hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.