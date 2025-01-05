Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, moderate to dense fog in patches is forecast in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Mohenjodaro and their surroundings during morning or night hours.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
