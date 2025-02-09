Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
134 busted in Capital crackdown, seized arms, drugs, kites22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive progress22 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran lauds Commerce Minister for organizing 'Made in Pakistan' exhibition in Jeddah32 minutes ago
-
Manpower Export – Grabbing slots in global job markets41 minutes ago
-
PFC to showcase Pakistan's furniture innovation at 11th intl design & furniture exhibition in Oman42 minutes ago
-
Skilled workforce essential for economic growth : Iftikhar Malik52 minutes ago
-
Food at your door step: Online delivery becomes Islamabad's new norm2 hours ago
-
Sialkot' s 'Hockey Stick' makers supply top brands worldwide: report2 hours ago
-
Second hand market brings affordable joy to underprivileged2 hours ago
-
Women vendors in Islamabad empowering families, driving informal economy2 hours ago
-
Public hails govt' s pro people policies like decrease in inflation ratte , e-bike scheme, scholarsh ..2 hours ago