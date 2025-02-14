Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

