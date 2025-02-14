Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Photo exhibition ‘Beautiful Japan’ showcases ambassador’s captivating lens6 minutes ago
-
22 dead in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt introduces Forensic Science Authority Act 20246 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib directs to avoid unnecessary checks on family vehicles6 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq Mining Company reaffirms commitment to local employment, procurement6 minutes ago
-
Prayers for water supplication offered across the district due to fear of drought.6 minutes ago
-
WUM gets regular VC16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor16 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University, University of Leicester sign accord26 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man over human-trafficking charge26 minutes ago
-
Man arrested, fireworks recovered36 minutes ago