Cold, dry weather forecast for Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The local met office on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

However, it said, dense fog is predicted for Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, and their surrounding areas.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail across northern Sindh.