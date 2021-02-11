Cold, dry weather forecast in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

However, fog is likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Okara and Sahiwal during morning hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 23 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively on Thursday.