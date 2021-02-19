Cold, dry weather forecast in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

However, fog is likely to prevail in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, M.

B Din, Kasur, Khanewal, Okara, Sahiwal and Hafizabad.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 24 and 11 degreesCelsius respectively on Friday.