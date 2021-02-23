UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours, however, fog is likely to prevail in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat during morning hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 28 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

