Cold, dry weather forecast, light rain at few places in Kurram

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, light rain (with light snowfall over mountains) is expected at few places in Kurram (Parachinar) on Monday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, fog is also likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning time.

During past 24 hour, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Lowest minimum temperatures recorded in: Skardu -10 C, Astore -08°C, Gupis-07°C, Gilgit, Hunza, Bagrote, Kalam -05°C, Kalat-04°C, Dir -02°C, Parachinar, Bunji, Chilas, Rawalakot and Quetta-01°C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.