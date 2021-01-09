Cold, dry weather forecast with chances of fog in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 17.0 degree centigrade and 6.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded as 100 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 69 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 07:10 a.m. and set at 17:33 p.m. on Sunday.