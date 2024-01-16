Cold & Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday has predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the northrrn Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dense fog and smog is predicted in Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki and Kashmore districts.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the northern province of Sindh.