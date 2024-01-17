Cold & Dry Weather Forecasts For Northern Sindh
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The local Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dense fog and smog are predicted in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Kashmore districts of northern Sindh.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
