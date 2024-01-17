Open Menu

Cold & Dry Weather Forecasts For Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Cold & Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The local Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dense fog and smog are predicted in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Kashmore districts of northern Sindh.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Jacobabad Khairpur Ghotki

Recent Stories

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

11 minutes ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

14 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

14 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

14 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

14 hours ago
 Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan