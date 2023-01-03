UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Grips KP; Mercury Drops From 00C To -09 In Most Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023

Cold, dry weather grips KP; mercury drops from 00C to -09 in most districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :*****(headline corrected)***** The very cold and dry weather gripped most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where mercury level dropped from 00C to -09 during the last 24 hours.

According to Met Office the minimum temperature was recorded as: -09C in Kalam, -06 in Parachinar, -05 in Dir, -03 in Chitral and -02 each in Malamjabba, Kakul and Mirkhani, 00 in Peshawar, Bannu, Risalpur, Mardan and Balakot.

The Met Office predicted very cold and dry weather during the next 24 to 48 hours with dense fog over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and DI Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during morning and night hours.

It further said that rain with snowfall is expected from January 07 to 09 in Upper areas of the province due to which the weather would turn extremely cold.

