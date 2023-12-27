Cold, dry weather likely in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast cold and dry during next 24 to 48 hours for most of the districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However there were chances of drizzling, light snowfall in Chitral and surrounding areas and rain with strong cold

winds in Swat, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur, and hills in the upper areas.

There was a possibility of fog in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and DI Khan in the morning and night.

The minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was Peshawar 8C, Dir and Abbottabad recorded -01, Kalam -04, Saidu Sharif 01 and Chitral zero.

APP/adi