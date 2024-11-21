Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Lahore, Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted cold and dry weather in provincial metropolis and other districts of the province.
Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours. While smog was likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of the province. The PMD reported a continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.
