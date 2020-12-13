UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24hours with chilled wave in northern areas and north Balochistan.

Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Light rain was also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Rainfall(mm) kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 36, Muzaffarabad (City 34, A/P 32), Rawalakot 28, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 25, Kakul 09, Malam Jabba 08, Kalam 06, Pattan 04, Chitral, Dir, Saidu Sharif 03, Bannu, Drosh 01, Punjab: Islamabad (ZP 03, Saidpur, Bokra 01), Murree 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01. Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 04, Kalam 03 and Murree 01. Lowest minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Ziarat -08°C, Kalat, Leh -08°C, Parachinar, Kalam -05°C, Gupis, Astore, Quetta -04°C, Bagrote, Malam Jabba and Skardu -03°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Saidu Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Ziarat Balakot Garhi Dupatta Sunday All

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

37 minutes ago

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

1 hour ago

RTA construction seeks to ease traffic flow along ..

2 hours ago

Significant attention given to logistical efforts ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Israel export credit agencies to boost econom ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.