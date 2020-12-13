Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24hours with chilled wave in northern areas and north Balochistan.

Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Light rain was also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Rainfall(mm) kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 36, Muzaffarabad (City 34, A/P 32), Rawalakot 28, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 25, Kakul 09, Malam Jabba 08, Kalam 06, Pattan 04, Chitral, Dir, Saidu Sharif 03, Bannu, Drosh 01, Punjab: Islamabad (ZP 03, Saidpur, Bokra 01), Murree 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01. Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 04, Kalam 03 and Murree 01. Lowest minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Ziarat -08°C, Kalat, Leh -08°C, Parachinar, Kalam -05°C, Gupis, Astore, Quetta -04°C, Bagrote, Malam Jabba and Skardu -03°C.