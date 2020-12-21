Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24hours.

A shallow westerly wave will affect upper parts of the country ,a MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(°C): Gupis -11, Astore, Leh -10, Skardu -06, Parachinar, Bagrote -05, Gilgit, Dir, Hunza -04 and Kalam -03.

Rainfall(mm) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 03. Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 01.