Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast that cold and dry weather would persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country with cold wave in north Balochistan and upper parts.

Dense fog was also likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(°C): Leh -11, Gupis -10, Astore, Skardu -09, Kalam -08, Parachinar -06, Hunza, Gilgit, Bagrote, Quetta and Kalat -05.

More Stories From Pakistan

