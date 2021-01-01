Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24hours.

While very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.,a MET office reported.

Dense fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Frost likely to occur in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the Country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -15, Astore -12, Gupis, Skardu -11, Ziarat -10, Kalam -09, Hunza, Kalat, Quetta -08, Bagrote -07, Gilgit, Srinagar and Anantnag -06.