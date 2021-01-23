UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and evening hours.

Continental air is prevailing over central and southern parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours rainfall occured in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab, Potohar region and Islamabad.

Fog prevailed in central and southern plain areas of Punjab. Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country. Snowfall was also recorded in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Murree, Astore, Skardu, Bagrote and Chitral during this period during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 25mm, Balakot 13mm, Malam Jabba 11mm, Pattan 09mm, Dir (upper 08mm, lower 02mm), Kakul, Mir Khani, Chitral 08mm, Drosh 05mm, Saidu Sharif 03mm, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 19mm, Muzaffarabad (Air) Port 14mm, City 12mm), Rawalakot 16mm, Kotli 11mm, Punjab: Murree 14mm, Sialkot Airport 02mm, Gujarat 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 04mm, Bunji and Gupis 01mm.

Whereas snowfall was recorded as Kalam 12 inch, Murree 06 inch, Astore 05 inch, Malam Jabba 04 inch, Skardu, Chitral 01 inch and Bagrote Trace.

Minimum temperature recorded on Saturday were Astore -10°C, Skardu, Gupis -09 °C, Ziarat -08°C, Leh -06°C, Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Parachinar, Kalam, Bagrote -05°C, Malam Jabba and Pishin -04 °C.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Saidu Sialkot Chitral Dir Kalat Pishin Mastung Skardu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Ziarat Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

2 hours ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

2 hours ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

2 hours ago

Moroccan pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival feature ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.