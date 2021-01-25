UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Cold and chilly conditions are expected in upper parts and north Balochistan whereas Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours, MET office reported.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country, it added.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh, Astore -13°C, Kalam -12°C, Gupis -11°C, Kalat, Bagrote -09°C, Quetta -08°C, Skardu, Gilgit -07°C, Pulwama -06°C, Hunza, Malamjabba, Dalbandin, Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag -05°C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Punjab Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu Dalbandin

