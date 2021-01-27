Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while very cold to persist in Balochistan, MET office reported.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -15°C, Astore -12°C, Gupis, Skardu -11°C, Kalam -09 °C, Quetta, Baramulla, Pulwama -08 °C, Kalat, Bagrote -07°C, Gilgit -06°C, Parachinar and Hunza -05°C.