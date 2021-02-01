Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and North Balochistan, MET office reportedMinimum temperature's recorded in(°C): Leh -11°C, Astore, Skardu -10°C, Gupis -09°C, Gilgit -06°C, Kalam and Bagrote -05°C.