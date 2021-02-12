UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold weather in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan as continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(°C): Leh -09, Gupis -05, Astore, Skardu, Parachinar -04, Bagrote, Kalam and Anantnag -03.

