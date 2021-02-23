UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Tue 23rd February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country while, cloudy weather with chances of rain/snowfall forecast in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Met office reported that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Pattan 19mm, Balakot 13mm, Dir (Upper 10mm, Lower 06mm), Kalam, Mirkhani 07mm, Saidu sharif 06mm, Malam jabba 05mm, Peshawar, Drosh, Parachinar 04mm, Takht Bai 02mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore, Chillas 06mm, Bagrote 04mm, Bunji 03mm, Gilgit 02mm, Balochistan: Quetta (PBO 02mm, Samugli 01mm), Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 05mm, City 02mm), Garhidupatta 01mm, Punjab: Islamabad (City 01mm).

Today's Lowest temperature were recorded as Leh -03 °C, Parachinar -02 °C and Kalam -01 °C.

