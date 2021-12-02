Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.

However, smog or fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -09 C, Skardu -08, Gupis -04, Astore, Srinagar, Anantnag ,Kalam -03, Gilgit -02, Hunza, Kalat, Rawalakot -01 V.