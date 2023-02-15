UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, light rain/light snowfall is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral and Dir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -14 C, Kalam -13, Astore -08, Gupis -06, Malam Jabba -05, Dir, Bagrote, Skardu -04, Parachinar and Rawalakot -03 C.

