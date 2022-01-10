Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of KP: Met office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province and very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the Monday morning report of the regional meteorological centre fog is likely to occur in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and D I Khan districts during night and early morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province while very cold in the hilly areas.

Lowest minimum temperature -13°C was recorded in Kalam.