UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of KP: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of KP: Met office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province and very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the Monday morning report of the regional meteorological centre fog is likely to occur in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and D I Khan districts during night and early morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province while very cold in the hilly areas.

Lowest minimum temperature -13°C was recorded in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi I Khan

Recent Stories

IMF agrees to reschedule meeting for approval exte ..

IMF agrees to reschedule meeting for approval extended fund facility

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

1 day ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.