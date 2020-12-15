UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Likely To Persist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Cold, dry weather likely to persist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24hours.

However, fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, whereas very cold weather expected in northern areas and north Baluchistan, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave present over northern parts of the country and will persist next 12 hours.

Rainfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as; Parachinar 04mm, Mir Khani 03mm, Cherat, Drosh and Peshawar 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperature remained as: Kalat - 11, Leh, Quetta - 09, Skardu, Kalam -07, Astore, Malam Jabba, Parachinar -06, Gupis, Bagrote -05, Gilgit, Dalbandin -04, Zhob and Murree -03.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Parachinar Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu Dalbandin

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

3 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

33 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

48 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.