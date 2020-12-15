Cold, dry weather likely to persist

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24hours.

However, fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, whereas very cold weather expected in northern areas and north Baluchistan, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave present over northern parts of the country and will persist next 12 hours.

Rainfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as; Parachinar 04mm, Mir Khani 03mm, Cherat, Drosh and Peshawar 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperature remained as: Kalat - 11, Leh, Quetta - 09, Skardu, Kalam -07, Astore, Malam Jabba, Parachinar -06, Gupis, Bagrote -05, Gilgit, Dalbandin -04, Zhob and Murree -03.