Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Cold, dry weather likely to persist in capital during next 24 hours: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast that cold and dry weather would likely to persist in Islamabad during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country whereas intense cold in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, MET office reported.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Leh -15°C, Astore -13°C, Skardu, Anantnag -11°C, Gupis -10 °C, Kalam -09 °C, Baramulla, Pulwama -08 °C, Bagrote, Gilgit, Quetta -07 °C, Kalat, Srinagar -06°C and Hunza -05°C.

More Stories From Pakistan

