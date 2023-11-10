Cold, dry weather likely to persist in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center here Friday predicted dry and cold weather in most districts of the province.

Foggy conditions are expected in Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and DI Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1)/Highways in late night and morning. Travelers on Motorway and highways are advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours widespread rain-thunderstorms occurred at most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas.

Rain recorded in (mm): Kakul 59, Balakot 52, Malam Jabba 39, Saidu Sharif 22, Mirkhani & D.I.Khan 18 (each), Kalam 17, Pattan 14, Risalpur 13, Cherat 12, Landikotal 10, Kohat, Bannu & Tirah-Khyber 09 (each), Drosh 08, Peshawar (City & A/P) 06 (each), Chitral 05, Timergara, Ghalanai & Takht Bhai 03 (each), Dir & Bajaur 02 (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar 26/15, Chitral 14/06, Timergara 24/09, Dir 17/07, Mirkhani 16/04, Kalam 10/-01, Drosh 15/06, Saidu Sharif 16/07, Pattan 27/12, Malam Jabba 12/03, Takht Bhai 24/14, Kakul 17/07, Balakot 21/07, Parachinar 16/04, Bannu 28/09, Cherat 20/08, DI Khan City 29/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°C in Kalam.