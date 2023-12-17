Cold, dry weather likely to persist in most KP distts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The weather is likely to be cold and dry in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Department of Meteorology said here Sunday.

There is a possibility of fog in the morning and evening in the districts of Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu, the official added.

The mercury in Kalam has dropped below freezing and the temperature in Kalam is minus 4 degrees centigrade, the official of the Met Office said. The minimum temperature in Peshawar is 3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Likewise, in the other districts including Dir minus 2, Chitral minus 1, Parachinar zero, Malam Jabba 1 and Takhtbhai recorded 3 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

APP/ijz/1415