Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Cold, dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, Fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur and Padidan during morning and night hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

14 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

14 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

14 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

15 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

15 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

15 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

15 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

15 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

15 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan