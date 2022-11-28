Cold, dry weather likely to prevail in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Monday predicted mainly cold and dry weather for most districts of the province during next 24 to 48 hours with very cold in upper parts of the province.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and DI Khan districts as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during late night/ morning hours during the period.

The users of motorway and national highways were advised to avoid unnecessary travelling on motorways and highways and to adopt precautionary measures during travelling.

The minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was: Kalam -02C, Parachinar 03, Chitral 06, Peshawar 05, Bannu 06, D I Khan 10, Dir 01, Malam Jabba 05 and Kohat 08.