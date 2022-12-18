Cold, dry weather predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most districts of the province, while partly cloudy with chances of light rain (light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, and Upper Swat for next 24 hours.

Shallow fog and mist in isolated pockets are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, and DI Khan districts and also over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during late night and morning hours.

The weather remained cold and dry in most districts of the province for the last day and night.