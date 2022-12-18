UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Predicted

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Cold, dry weather predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most districts of the province, while partly cloudy with chances of light rain (light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, and Upper Swat for next 24 hours.

Shallow fog and mist in isolated pockets are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, and DI Khan districts and also over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during late night and morning hours.

The weather remained cold and dry in most districts of the province for the last day and night.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Swat Motorway Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

18 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

18 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

18 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.