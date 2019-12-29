UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Predicted

Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:40 PM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Cold and dry weather has been forecast in Punjab including the provincial capital with dense fog in plain area during morning and night hours.

According to the local Met Office, fog will prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakar, Khusab, Mianwali, Sialkot, TT Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan and Rajanpur during morning and night hours.

However very cold in upper areas.

As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country, whereas, maximum temperature was recorded 11 degree celsius and minimum temperature 2 degree celsius during last 24 hours in the provincial capital.

Minimum temperature in some major cities: Islamabad 4, Murree minus 4 degree centigrade, Lahore 2, Karachi 11, Peshawar 3, and Muzaffarabad 4, Quetta minus 1 and Gilgit minus 3 degree centigrade.

