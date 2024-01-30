Cold & Dry Weather Predicted Across Northern Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The local Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather across the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.
However, fog and smog were predicted in Sukkur, Khairpur, Jaccobabad,Larkana,Ghotki and other areas.
