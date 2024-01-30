Open Menu

Cold & Dry Weather Predicted Across Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Cold & dry weather predicted across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The local Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather across the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog were predicted in Sukkur, Khairpur, Jaccobabad,Larkana,Ghotki and other areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Larkana Khairpur Ghotki

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

1 hour ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

2 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

2 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

14 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

14 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

14 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

14 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan