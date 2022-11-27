Cold, dry weather predicted for most districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The regional meteorological center on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and cold weather for upper parts of the province for the next 24 hours.

It also predicted fog in isolated places in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.