Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For Most KP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Cold, dry weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecasted cold and dry weather for most districts of the province while very cold and partly cloudy in upper districts and hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, whereas very cold in upper districts and hilly areas. Rain occurred over Chitral districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 22/08, Chitral 09/01, Timergara 16/05, Dir 15/01, Mirkhani 09/-3, Kalam 10/-06, Drosh 08/00, Saidu Sharif 18/02, Pattan 18/12, Malam Jabba 07/-1, Takht Bhai 22/06, Kakul 17/01, Balakot 17/04, Parachinar 09/-5, Bannu 24/07, Cherat 13/02, D.I. Khan 25/08.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -6 °C in Kalam, -5°C in Parachinar and -3° in Mirkhani and -02°C. in Tirah, Khyber.

