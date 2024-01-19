Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore and Padidan.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 394 power pilferers on 132nd day of anti-theft campaign9 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur directs to intensify crackdown against profiteers, hoarders19 minutes ago
-
Balanced system imperative to enhance farm productivity: FCCI29 minutes ago
-
Food testing labs to provide healthy diet to people: SFA29 minutes ago
-
PU’s 132nd convocation on Saturday29 minutes ago
-
UNHCR representative Philippa Candler meets Interior Secretary29 minutes ago
-
AC Pothohar conducts crackdown on price gouging49 minutes ago
-
Attachment of Hurriyat leaders’ properties in IIOJK by Modi regime condemned49 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown against franchisees involved in issuance of SIMs49 minutes ago
-
RDA launches operation against illegal housing scheme ‘Khayaban-e-Iftikhar’59 minutes ago
-
Renowned columnist, playwright Munnu Bhai remembered on sixth death anniversary59 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara conducts orderly room to resolve the police force issues59 minutes ago