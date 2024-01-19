Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore and Padidan.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

