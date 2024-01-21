Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore and Padidan.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
