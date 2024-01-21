Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore and Padidan.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Sunday

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

1 hour ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

19 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

22 hours ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

22 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

22 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

23 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

23 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

24 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan